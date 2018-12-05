Sean McDermott on Kelvin Benjamin: Obviously it didn’t work

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin‘s time in Buffalo came to an end on Tuesday as the Bills waived him a little more than a year after they sent third- and seventh-round draft picks to Carolina in a trade for Benjamin’s services.

The Bills made the deal in hopes of acquiring a player who would produce enough to be their top wideout, but that didn’t happen. Benjamin caught 39 passes for 571 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Buffalo and those numbers didn’t leave head coach Sean McDermott with the ability to put a happy face on the move.

“Obviously it didn’t work,” McDermott said.

McDermott also said that it is important to “keep taking swings” when it comes to acquiring players and extended that to the decision to sign wide receiver Andre Holmes as a free agent this year as well. Holmes was cut along with Benjamin as the Bills have opted to close out the season with others leading the way at receiver.