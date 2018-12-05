Tight end Keenen Brown declares for draft

Getty Images

Texas State tight end Keenen Brown, who began his career at Oklahoma State, declared for the NFL draft Wednesday.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

The declaration was not a surprise given he is bypassing a sixth-year of college eligibility.

Brown earned first-team All-Sun Belt, and Pro Football Focus named him its top collegiate tight end this season.

He made 51 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns this season after making only six catches for 103 yards in his previous two seasons.