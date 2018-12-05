Titans list Derrick Morgan as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Titans got linebacker Derrick Morgan back on the practice field Wednesday, but they aren’t certain that he’ll play against the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Morgan was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday before getting in a limited session on Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable for the AFC South matchup.

Morgan has played nine games for the Titans this season. He has 15 tackles and a half-sack while playing on over 42 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Knee injuries are in vogue in Tennessee right now. The Titans also listed wide receiver Darius Jennings as questionable with one while defensive back Dane Cruikshank and running back David Fluellen have both been ruled out.