Todd Gurley named NFC offensive player of the week

Rams running back Todd Gurley didn’t play the biggest role in their big game against the Chiefs two weeks ago.

He more than made up for it last week.

Gurley was named NFC offensive player of the week for his role in L.A.’s win over the Lions.

Gurley had 23 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and another 33 yards on three catches, as the Rams clinched the NFC West title. The week before, with the world watching against the Chiefs, he had only (?) 94 yards from scrimmage and no scores.

He now has 19 touchdowns this season, no longer on pace to break LaDainian Tomlinson’s all-time record of 31, but still an amazing season.