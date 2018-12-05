Tom Johnson, Sheldon Richardson looking forward to facing Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive tackles Tom Johnson and Sheldon Richardson share space on the Vikings’ roster and they also have a past that includes time with the Seahawks in commong.

Johnson signed with Seattle in March, but was released after one game with the intent of bringing him back after other roster shuffling. The Vikings gave him a better deal, however, and Johnson said he’s “definitely going there to make a statement” in reference to Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

“I didn’t agree with it, but it was a business decision,” Johnson said, via the Pioneer Press. “They didn’t want to put one of their younger guys [on waivers], and D-line was the only position that didn’t have any injuries. It didn’t have anything to do with my talent and or my ability. Obviously, I’m the better player, but it was a strategic thing.”

Richardson had a longer stint in Seattle as he spent all of last season with the team. Richardson said the team made a “terrible” offer for him to return this season

“The season was good,” Richardson said. “They just never really fully committed to me. … But it will be fun going against those guys. I don’t have any enemies on the team — in the locker room.”

Johnson and Richardson each have 3.5 sacks on the year and will try to add to that total against former teammate Russell Wilson as the Vikings bid to improve their standing in the playoff race.