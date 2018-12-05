Travis Frederick feels “very good” about playing in 2019

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this week that center Travis Frederick was unlikely to be back on the field this season and Frederick confirmed it on Tuesday.

Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome before the start of the season and said that his initial feeling was that he’d be able to return quickly, but that feeling shifted before he was placed on injured reserve in early October. Any improvement since that point has been measured and Frederick needs more time than the season provides.

“I have certainly made progress, but at this point in the season, having not been able to do my football movements. … Even if I was 100 percent strength wise to be able to come back and play. … I’m still six or eight weeks out from that,” Frederick said on 105.3 The Fan.

Frederick did say he feels “very good” about his outlook for the 2019 season, so it would appear we have not seen the last of him in a football uniform. Joe Looney has taken over at center in Frederick’s absence.