Tyron Smith returns to practice on limited basis

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice Wednesday. He was limited, but it’s a step in the right direction for Smith.

Smith did not practice at all last week as he battles a stinger. He was limited in the Cowboys’ work before the Thanksgiving Day game against Washington.

He suited up against Washington but did not play and was inactive against the Saints last Thursday.

Smith said earlier this week that he expects to return for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

He has not had a full practice since Nov. 16, which was two days before the victory over the Falcons.

Cameron Fleming started the past two games.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) remained out of practice Wednesday. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie sat out with an illness.

Receiver Cole Beasley (foot) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle/thumb) were limited.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) had a full practice.