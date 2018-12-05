Washington makes it official with Josh Johnson, Marcus Smith

Getty Images

We knew quarterback Josh Johnson was on his way to Washington on Tuesday night, but the move did not become official until Wednesday.

The team announced that Johnson is one of four new players on the roster. Johnson had been on the roster of the San Diego entry in the Alliance of American Football, but was released from that contract in order to return to the NFL.

With Colt McCoy out after breaking his leg, Johnson will back up Mark Sanchez and could see action in a regular season game for the first time since 2012.

The team’s announcement also makes the signing of defensive end Marcus Smith official. Offensive linemen Zac Kerin and Demetrius Rhaney round out the new arrivals.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar, wide receiver Trey Quinn and guard Jonathan Cooper were placed on injured reserve and won’t play again this season.