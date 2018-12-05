Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Jets QB Sam Darnold still has the most interceptions in the NFL, despite missing the last three games.

Bills OLB Matt Milano has an NFL-high three fumble recoveries.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski is an NFL-best 37-for-37 on extra points this season.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant leads the league with an average of 16.3 yards per punt return.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has fumbled on six runs, most of any player in the NFL this season.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson has three kickoff returns of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

The Browns are fourth in pass defense but 26th in run defense according to Football Outsiders.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL with 3,945 passing yards.

Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has made an NFL-high 29 field goals and attempted an NFL-high 34.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, while Marlon Mack is at 5.0 and Jordan Wilkins at 5.6.

Jaguars QB Cody Kessler has an 84.3 passer rating, just slightly better than Blake Bortles‘ 81.9.

Titans WR Darius Jennings is averaging an NFL-high 34.8 yards per kickoff return.

The Broncos may be 6-6, but they’re the fifth-best team in the NFL according to the advanced stats at Football Outsiders.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 41 touchdown passes, nine more than anyone else in the league.

Chargers DB Desmond King has five punt returns of 20 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has been sacked 38 times this season, by far the worst total of his career.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has taken an NFL-high 45 sacks.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has an NFL-high 12 runs of 20 yards or more.

Eagles P Cameron Johnston is averaging 48.7 yards per punt, tied for best in the NFL.

Washington P Tress Way has an NFL-high 33 punts inside the 20, with zero touchbacks.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen has an NFL-high 337 punt return yards.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, after having 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has completed 14 passes of 40 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 350 completions.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has an NFL-high 1,323 receiving yards.

Panthers K Graham Gano‘s 63-yarder is the longest field goal in the NFL this season.

Saints QB Drew Brees has an NFL-high 75.5 percent completion rate.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has three fumbles on his 49 catches, most of any receiver in the NFL.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is leading the NFL with 1,175 rushing yards.

49ers S D.J. Reed has fumbled twice on kickoff returns, the only player in the NFL to fumble twice on kickoff returns this season.

Seahawks P Michael Dickson has a net average of 44.2 yards per punt, best in the NFL.

The Cardinals’ offense is averaging just 239 yards a game, by far the worst in the NFL.