Will Washington players publicly push for Kaepernick?

December 5, 2018
Not long after Panthers receiver Torrey Smith made a public push for the team to sign safety Eric Reid, the Panthers did. With the shunning of Colin Kaepernick back on the front burner now that Washington’s depth chart as the position consists of Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson, the question becomes whether any Washington players will make a public call for Kaepernick.

Running back Adrian Peterson, by far the best thing that team currently has going for it, has come close to doing so, hitting the “like” button on a tweet that ends with three words: “Bring back Kap.”

With Wednesday typically consisting of plenty of press conference and open locker rooms, it’s likely that Washington players will be asked about Kaepernick. Peterson definitely should be. And then the question will be whether what they say will make a difference.

It likely won’t. Washington seems to be committed to not considering Kaepernick, even if he could be the difference between making it to the playoffs or heading home after Week 17. In so doing, the organization also seems to be determined to rattle off every false narrative and tired excuse for not calling Kaepernick, not matter how many times those false narratives and tired excuses are exposed and debunked.

Fans of the team should be upset. Players on the team should be upset. Sanchez and Johnson aren’t the answer. Kaepernick could be. But whether it’s the misguided presumption that he’s “bad for business” or the product of collusion coordinated and controlled by the league office or simple retaliation for filing a collusion grievance (it’s amazing how many people think it’s fine for an employer to hold a grudge against an employee who pursues valid legal rights in the proper forum), Kaepernick won’t be a member of the Washington franchise. Which means we’ll never find out whether Kaepernick can do what he did the last time he ended up playing quarterback for a team that had lost Alex Smith to injury.

  2. If it was an Eagle situation, I’d rather lose with Butt-Fumble then maybe win with Can’t stand CK.

    They don’t have a team to win the NFC anyway, why lose fans over a washed up QB

  "Fans of the team should be upset. Players on the team should be upset. Sanchez and Johnson aren't the answer. Kaepernick could be."
    ===================

    Reality: Sanchez played of OC Cavanaugh for FOUR years. Josh Joshson played for HC Jay Gruden in Tampa Bay AND Cincinnati.

    They know the playbook. They know the terminology. Even IF (big, big IF) Kaepernick is a better quarterback, he can’t communicate with the offense. He can’t run a two-minute drill or call an audible at the line. Johnson has also been backup or practice squads, meaning he currently is IN FOOTBALL SHAPE.

    I don’t understand why you would promote a nefarious, convoluted conspiracy theory when simple logic is staring you right in the face. Regardless of what people FEEL about Kaep, he doesn’t fit RIGHT NOW AS AN EMERGENCY QUARTERBACK.

  4. I’m all about Kap getting a chance, but I think it’s a bit unrealistic and unfair to think that he would be able to come in and lead a team to the playoffs. That’s putting too much pressure on him even if he did get signed. He hasn’t played in over 2 years. You can be in shape, but being in football shape is completely different i.e. Dez Bryant. Just my opinion.

  5. What’s the point? Kaepernick could be the answer for what? 3rd string quarterback next season?

    Or he’s going to get back into playing condition, learn a new offense in 3 days, and lead an-injury depleted team to four wins to get into the playoffs?

    They’re just playing out the season at this point. There’s no reason to draw attention to themselves so they can have Kaepernick sit on the bench in case Mark Sanchez breaks his leg on Sunday.

  8. I’d love to see it just so I can watch of bunch of grown men cry. It’d even be better if he played well which would only add to the chaos. I’d get to watch people passionately root against their own team. That is not something you see daily.

  9. Was he playing well prior to being replaced by Blaine Gabbert?

    Is he in football shape- not just fitness, but muscle mass as well?

    Can he come in and seamlessly run at least half the playbook?

    Is he likely to help you more, especially since the team is still potentially in the hunt for the division?

    If the answers are yes, then you have an argument to sign him. If the answers are not yes, then signing him would be a publicity move.

  Fans of the team should be upset. Players on the team should be upset. Sanchez and Johnson aren't the answer. Kaepernick could be.
    ——–
    4 yds passing in a game against the Bears 3rd stringers. 4 yards. And then was benched again for Gabbert.

  12. Please bring him back so that those false narratives and tired excuses that he somehow deserves a qb job are exposed and debunked

  15. Every week, every team has a chance to Win. With that being said, winning in the NFL is hard. I understand the BS playbook language, blah, blah, blah, but you need to win football games. If CK got you 2/4 during the next 4 weeks would you be upset? Heck if he got you 1/4 that would be better than what is going on there now. Honestly, Tim Tebow is a better solution than Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson.

  16. Just to be clear, the Redskins should sign Kaepernick and automatically make him their starter despite not playing in two years? Josh Johnson was signed to be a backup and also has experience playing under Jay Gruden. Kaepernick has made it clear he has no intention on being backup, nor does he have experience playing under Gruden.

    Whatever. Kaepernick can continue to be a martyr and I’ll continue to enjoy the NFL without him in it.

  17. akira1971 says:
    December 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Reality: Sanchez played of OC Cavanaugh for FOUR years. Josh Joshson played for HC Jay Gruden in Tampa Bay AND Cincinnati.
    ———————————————-

    ^^^
    THIS, pure and simple. From a football standpoint at this stage of the season bringing in anyone that isn’t familiar with the offense is pointless and counterproductive. Any other consideration is just agenda driven. Seriously Mike, what are the odds of seeing any success bringing in a player who is the exact opposite and completely unfamiliar with it to an offense designed with Alex Smith in mind? From a purely football standpoint Kaepernick is the antithesis of Smith

  18. 1. Kap opted out of his contract in SF so why would he want to come back.
    2. If teams want to bring back qbs who haven’t played in awhile at least bring back the successful ones…..Joe Montana, Brett Farve, etc.
    3. The NFL would once again lose millions if Kap is brought back.
    I hope the players push for Kap so they can realize how unimportant they truly are.

  20. So what happens if he is signed and he does terrible? Will all this go away? What makes this story and this guy go away? Personally I don’t care about him or his lack there of playing career, he had his splash in the pan year of play and that was it. Sure he may have produced better numbers then some of the other QBs or even all of them at one point in his career but teams have the right of refusal of who to sign and who not to sign. They’ve been through this type of situation in DC with RG3, a guy whose head got blown up by the press and media about being larger then life etc and they they thought they ran the show and became bigger then the team and the organization and it did not work out so well for RG3. I give him credit he was willing to go to the Browns at a chance to play. Maybe if Kap is serious about playing he should elect to play for CFL or arena football or the XFL to be or the AAF. Show you can play and make them say hey we need him because right now none of that is happening. Just because you came in when Alex Smith was hurt in SF took the league by storm (with a really good team) and made a run to the SuperBowl does not make you entitled to a job opportunity. Sometimes the league has passed you by. Whatever the reason be proactive or let it go. He certainly has not helped his cause as he has walked away from his SF deal when he opted out over making them cut him, his GF screwed him out of offer from the Ravens when he GF tweeted about the owner comparing him to a slave owner or something a long that fashion. Something just is not as simple as he isn’t getting an opportunity. If he could help a team I’d be willing to be the Pats would have called him and Bill would have masterminded a way for him to play as that is there speciality. Guess what has not happened? Spoiler no one has called.

  21. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:12 am
    akira1971 says:
    December 5, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Reality: Sanchez played of OC Cavanaugh for FOUR years. Josh Joshson played for HC Jay Gruden in Tampa Bay AND Cincinnati.
    ———————————————-

    ^^^
    THIS, pure and simple. From a football standpoint at this stage of the season bringing in anyone that isn’t familiar with the offense is pointless and counterproductive. Any other consideration is just agenda driven. Seriously Mike, what are the odds of seeing any success bringing in a player who is the exact opposite and completely unfamiliar with it to an offense designed with Alex Smith in mind? From a purely football standpoint Kaepernick is the antithesis of Smith
    ________________________________________
    It seems to working out for the Ravens just fine.

