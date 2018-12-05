Will Washington players publicly push for Kaepernick?

Getty Images

Not long after Panthers receiver Torrey Smith made a public push for the team to sign safety Eric Reid, the Panthers did. With the shunning of Colin Kaepernick back on the front burner now that Washington’s depth chart as the position consists of Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson, the question becomes whether any Washington players will make a public call for Kaepernick.

Running back Adrian Peterson, by far the best thing that team currently has going for it, has come close to doing so, hitting the “like” button on a tweet that ends with three words: “Bring back Kap.”

With Wednesday typically consisting of plenty of press conference and open locker rooms, it’s likely that Washington players will be asked about Kaepernick. Peterson definitely should be. And then the question will be whether what they say will make a difference.

It likely won’t. Washington seems to be committed to not considering Kaepernick, even if he could be the difference between making it to the playoffs or heading home after Week 17. In so doing, the organization also seems to be determined to rattle off every false narrative and tired excuse for not calling Kaepernick, not matter how many times those false narratives and tired excuses are exposed and debunked.

Fans of the team should be upset. Players on the team should be upset. Sanchez and Johnson aren’t the answer. Kaepernick could be. But whether it’s the misguided presumption that he’s “bad for business” or the product of collusion coordinated and controlled by the league office or simple retaliation for filing a collusion grievance (it’s amazing how many people think it’s fine for an employer to hold a grudge against an employee who pursues valid legal rights in the proper forum), Kaepernick won’t be a member of the Washington franchise. Which means we’ll never find out whether Kaepernick can do what he did the last time he ended up playing quarterback for a team that had lost Alex Smith to injury.