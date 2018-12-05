Xavien Howard not at Dolphins practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday, but he wasn’t at practice with the team later in the day.

Reporters present at the open portion of practice reported Howard was not on the field. No reason has been given at this point, but the team will release an injury report later in the day and head coach Adam Gase is set to speak to reporters.

Howard was listed on last week’s injury report with an ankle issue and was a full participant all week. He did come out of last Sunday’s win over the Bills for one play after being shaken up and there was no glaring sign that he was struggling through anything after he returned.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola and center Travis Swanson were both on the field Wednesday. Neither player took part in the game against Buffalo.