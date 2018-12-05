Xavien Howard week to week with knee injury

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday, but he’s unlikely to take the honors again next Wednesday.

Howard did not practice on Wednesday and head coach Adam Gase revealed after the session that Howard is dealing with a knee injury. He only missed one snap against the Bills last Sunday, but Gase said the team will be taking things week to week as Howard tries to get back on the field.

The Dolphins claimed former Jaguars corner Dee Delaney off of waivers to help fill out the secondary, but Gase didn’t pretend that his team would be in a tough spot if Howard isn’t able to play.

“He’s one of our best players, if not our best player on that side of the ball,” Gase said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve got to make some adjustments if we have to on defense. Our guys have to step up. If he can’t go, you’re not going to replace him.”

Gase said that he expects Howard to play again this season, but there may not be much reason to push things if the Dolphins fall to 6-7 against the Patriots this weekend.