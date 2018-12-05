XFL announces its eight home venues, including four NFL home fields

Getty Images

The XFL is still more than a year away from its inaugural season in 2020, but the league has now signed deals to play in its eight home stadiums. Four of those stadiums are currently home to NFL teams, while one is home to a Major League Baseball team, one is home to a Major League Soccer team, one his home to a college football team and one is a former home of an NFL team.

As announced by XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck today, those eight venues are:

Dallas: Globe Life Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

Houston: TDECU Stadium, home of college football’s Houston Cougars.

Los Angeles: StubHub Center, temporary home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

New York: MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets.

St. Louis: The Dome, formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome, former home of the St. Louis Rams.

Seattle: CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay: Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

Washington: Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.

A big question facing the XFL is how many fans it will be able to persuade to show up to its games. An 80,000-seat venue like MetLife Stadium is going to be tough to fill, or even come close to filling, and tens of thousands of empty seats run the risk of making the XFL look bush league. And even the 27,000-seat StubHub Center has proven hard for the Chargers to fill, which means it may be hard for the XFL to fill as well.

But Luck said at his press conference today that the XFL has big ambitions and isn’t afraid of a big challenge. That’s good because filling these stadiums will be a big challenge indeed.