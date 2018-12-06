49ers say they fully cooperated when Reuben Foster was arrested

Getty Images

Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis said in an interview this morning that the 49ers attempted to interfere when she called the police to their team hotel to accuse Foster of hitting her. The 49ers say that’s not the case.

In a statement released hours after Ennis’s interview aired, the 49ers said they assisted local police when Foster was arrested.

“The 49ers fully cooperated with authorities, assisted in locating Mr. Foster and in no way impeded their investigation,” the team’s statement said.

San Francisco released Foster after he was arrested. Washington claimed him on waivers, and he is currently on the Commissioner Exempt list.