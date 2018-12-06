Aaron Rodgers: Accountability wasn’t a problem under Mike McCarthy

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2018, 7:46 AM EST
The Packers fired assistant head coach Winston Moss on Wednesday after he sent a tweet saying that the team needed to find a new head coach who would “hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard.”

While Moss’ message was directed at the way the next head coach would relate to Aaron Rodgers, it also had the effect of referencing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy’s relationship with the quarterback. Rodgers has not been shy about sharing his feelings about the offense or the team’s decisions and there was little public blowback from McCarthy at those moments.

The topic came up when Rodgers spoke to reporters on Wednesday and the quarterback dismissed the notion that McCarthy didn’t hold him or others accountable.

“There’s always been a great deal of accountability under Mike’s program for the last 13 years,” Rodgers said. “There’s consequences for actions that are outside of what’s in the best interest of the team, and there’s never been – I used to always tell him, I said, ‘Hey, if you need to call on somebody in the meeting to let everybody know we’re all on equal playing field, call on me first. Call me out.’ Just so everybody knows nobody is off limits, we’re holding everybody to the same standard. And I feel that’s the way it always was.”

Whatever the level of accountability, it’s pretty likely that McCarthy would still have a job if the Packers weren’t 11-16-1 since the start of last season and improving on that record is going to be the lead thing his replacement will have to account for once they’ve been hired.

20 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Accountability wasn’t a problem under Mike McCarthy

  4. So they fired a guy who dared question Discount Double Joke, but we are to believe Aaron doesn’t run the team? What a clown franchise this has become.

  5. Rodgers is a stand-up guy and a very solid individual and teammate. The only people that think otherwise are jealous, casual observers with selective agendas. Screw ‘em.

  6. Aaron rodgers is the new Lebron MINUS the titles. Aaron has one title….big deal….so does Russel Wilson…Big Ben has 2. Aaron’never my fault’ Rodgers is perfect and its always everyone elses fault. I suspect many coaches dont want to coach him. Rodgers has got to be he most OVERRATED QB in NFL History, hes really not that special. I know this because the W-L, Championship records dont lie.

    P.S Trent Dilfer won a Superbowl

  7. Hmm, I thought a former player or two has recently used the Accountability term, not just this former assistant coach.?

    But, on his own admission, by claiming he’d promoted himself as a scapegoat implies it was never done… therefore the perceived lack of Accountability.

  9. Rogerdodger99 … um, it’s called audibling. You know, when the defensive allignment looks like it’s designed to stop any yards from being gained. Rodgers is probably the smartest player on the field, any time he’s on the field. So, yes, if the called play is not a good one, he should change it every time. Duh.

  10. Any coach that lands in Green Bay arrives to a motivated Rodgers and a new (it’s about time) “let’s win now” attitude in the front office and will do very well. It’s a silver-platter opportunity for the right guy and believe me, any qualified candidate knows it.

    ———-
    My prediction is that the coaching job stays in house, just like the GM “search”.
    I could be wrong.

    ****************

    Except for Bruce Arians, who prefers to coach the Browns.

  15. Give Joe Lombardi an interview. Former Air Force officer who will demand accountability. And current QB coach for Drew Brees can’t hurt either.

  16. I don’t know. Feels like a cult. Everybody that’s there says how great it is. But the second anybody leaves they can’t wait to say how bad it really was. And people like Moss don’t even wait until they leave.

  18. Did somebody say Rodgers is a stand up guy and person? I don’t know him, by a few observations says otherwise. First, his family. We know that story. Second, his teammates now and in the past. Past teammates do not speak kindly of him. And his current teammates silence speaks volumes as well. By all accounts, Rodgers is a jerk. It’s that simple. It doesn’t mean he can’t win games. But win or lose, the dude is a jerk.

  19. Well at least they aren’t the Browns! I mean, sure, they have the same record as the Browns. And their QB is missing wide open receivers and throwing balls into the dirt. And they just lost at home to a 2-9 team. And they just fired their head coach. And employees within the organization are bad mouthing them. Holy cows! You are the Browns of the NFC!! Ouch.

  20. I said, ‘Hey, if you need to call on somebody in the meeting to let everybody know we’re all on equal playing field, call on me first. Call me out.’
    ———
    meaning mccarthy never called him out.

    accountability – yeah right.

