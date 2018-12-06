Adam Gase mum about whether Xavien Howard had knee surgery

Getty Images

The Dolphins practiced without cornerback Xavien Howard again on Thursday, so it seems likely that his knee injury will keep him from playing against the Patriots on Sunday.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday that Howard is considered week to week and that he expects him to play again before the year is out. On Thursday, Gase was asked if Howard, who was not on crutches while watching practice, had a surgical procedure on his knee.

“Any of that stuff, we keep in-house. … We have to make sure we do the right thing for him,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “When he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go.”

New England has had issues in recent late season trips to Miami, but playing without Howard will make it tougher for the Dolphins to make this visit a painful one.