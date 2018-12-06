Broncos “can’t cry about” Emmanuel Sanders injury

Getty Images

The Broncos have gotten a double dose of bad injury news over the last few days.

Cornerback Chris Harris broke a bone in his leg last Sunday, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles in Wednesday’s practice and the Broncos have two big holes to fill as they try to continue their three-game winning streak. Head coach Vance Joseph said that the team “can’t cry about it” in the wake of Sanders’ injury and quarterback Case Keenum cited his own history when discussing the injury.

Keenum noted that a door opened for him because of an injury and that young receivers like Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick have a chance to get the same lift right now.

“I’ve said it before, and I know it’s cliché, [but] I’m a product of somebody getting a chance when somebody gets injured,” Keenum said. “It could be a great start for somebody’s career, one of these young receivers who we trust. They’ve been working a long time, Court, DaeSean, Tim Patrick, all of those guys. What a great opportunity for those guys, depending on what’s at stake here.”

Sunday’s game against the 49ers is the first chance for those wideouts to show that the team can rely on them to keep things moving offensively despite Sanders’ absence.