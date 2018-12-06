Cameron Batson’s muffed punt gives Jaguars safety

AP

Cameron Batson had no business catching a Jacksonville punt inside the 10. Things got worse from there.

The Titans returner muffed Logan Cooke‘s 47-yard punt at his own 7-yard line, retrieved it and went backward into his own end zone. The Jaguars swarmed him.

It was a free two points for the Jaguars, with the safety getting Jacksonville within 7-2 of the Titans at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars ran only 10 plays in the first quarter, getting two first downs and 25 yards. But they kept within striking distance after the Titans scored on their first drive by picking off Marcus Mariota on Tennessee’s second drive.

Rookie Ronnie Harrison, starting for Barry Church for the second consecutive week, made the interception of Mariota on an overthrown ball. He returned it 40 yards to the Jacksonville 40, but the Titans forced the punt that Batson muffed.