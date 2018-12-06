Dak Prescott: Winners worry about winning; losers worry about winners

Getty Images

Dak Prescott tried to play dumb about Kamu Grugier-Hill calling the Cowboys chokers.

“Who?” Prescott answered when asked if he had heard what one of the Eagles linebackers said about the Cowboys.

The Cowboys quarterback, though, admitted he has seen Grugier-Hill’s bulletin-board quote from Wednesday when the linebacker said, “Look at Dallas’ history. They always choke. So we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

“You know, coach [Jason] Garrett has a great saying, and I don’t know where he got it from, but winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re focused on ourselves in this locker room about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week.

“We’re not worried about he say, she say.”

In the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 11, Grugier-Hill dropped what likely would have turned into a pick-six in the first quarter. Dallas hasn’t lost since and now stands alone in first place in the NFC East at 7-5, but the Eagles are only a game back at 6-6 with a chance to pull into a first-place tie Sunday.

“When you play a team like this, a game like this that means what it means, what somebody says doesn’t add any motivation,” Prescott said.

Prescott surmises Grugier-Hill was talking “trash [because] it brings attention.”

“If that’s what they want, good for them,” Prescott said.