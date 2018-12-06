Damarious Randall on Packers: “They traded away all their good players and they expect Aaron Rodgers to just be magical.’

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He started 30 of 39 career games in Green Bay at cornerback before being traded to the Browns this offseason in a trade that sent DeShone Kizer to the Packers with a swap of draft picks.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Randall was asked his thoughts on the changes in Green Bay as head coach Mike McCarthy was fired after last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Randall didn’t hold back in his assessment as he was asked about whether McCarthy can still be a successful head coach in the evolving NFL.

“I don’t know,’’ Randall said of McCarthy. “They traded away all their good players and they expect Aaron Rodgers to just be magical. The magic hasn’t been so magical lately. But other than that, I don’t know.”

Randall was traded. Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix (to Washington), Ty Montgomery (to Baltimore) and Brett Hundley (to Seattle) were traded during the season this year. Several other key veterans have been allowed to leave in free agency or released in recent seasons (Jordy Nelson, T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton, Casey Heyward, etc.). There likely isn’t only one area to affix blame for the slide of the Packers, but the erosion of talent on the roster is certainly a contributing factor as Rodgers has been asked to make something happen out of nothing far too regularly.

Randall expressed support for McCarthy as a head coach and curiosity over what the Packers are attempting to do under new G.M. Brian Gutekunst.

“The G.M. that drafted me (Ted Thompson) was no longer there,’’ said Randall. “So the guy that came in (Brian Gutekunst) felt they wanted to go a different direction. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. Just tell him thank you. I don’t know what they were doing, but it is what it is.”