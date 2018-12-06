Derrick Henry has 219 yards, four TDs thus far

AP

Derrick Henry entered Thursday night’s game with 474 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He had a long run of 16 yards, a 3.7 yards per carry average, a 39.5 yards per game average and no 100-yard games.

The Titans running back has 11 carries for 219 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars, tying Tony Dorsett’s NFL-record with a 99-yard run.

The Jaguars, once one of the NFL’s top defenses, are getting embarrassed with still more than a quarter to go. They trail 30-2 late in the third quarter.

Henry has touchdown runs of 3, 99, 16 and 54 yards.

He has more yards than the Jaguars, who remain under 200 yards.

Henry is only 10 yards from breaking Chris Johnson’s team record for rushing yards in a game. Johnson rushed for 228 yards against the Jaguars in 2009.

He already has tied Lorenzo White and Hall of Famer Earl Campbell for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in franchise history.