Derrick Henry leads Titans to 16-2 halftime lead

AP

It was an entertaining first half, it nothing else.

The Titans lead the Jaguars 16-2 at halftime in a game that has featured a 99-yard run, a muffed punt for a safety, an interception and a goal-line stand.

Tennessee has 239 yards, but 73 came on an opening drive and 99 on Derrick Henry‘s record run.

Henry has only six carries, but he has 129 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown, on the Titans’ first drive, came on a 3-yard run. He tied Tony Dorsett’s NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run with 7:07 remaining in the second quarter.

Henry outgained Jacksonville on one play: The Jaguars gained 98 yards on 34 plays in the first half, and their best drive ended in no points.

Jacksonville ran seven plays inside the Titans 10-yard line, including three tries from the 1, and couldn’t get into the end zone. Leonard Fournette was stopped for no gain on fourth down.

Fournette has 24 yards on 12 carries.

The Jaguars’ only points came on a muffed punt by Titans returner Cameron Batson, who fielded a punt at the 7, retrieved the ball and backed up into the end zone where he was tackled.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has completed 12 of 16 passes for 102 yards and an interception. Rookie safety Ronnie Harrison had the pick.

Titans tight end Jonnu Smith went down on Henry’s 99-yard run and needed help getting off the field. He is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs is questionable to return with a quadriceps injury.