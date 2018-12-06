Derrick Henry romps for 238 yards, four TDs as Titans roll to 30-9 win over Jaguars

Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a franchise record 238 yards and four touchdowns in carrying his team to a 30-9 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Henry’s 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that saw massive stiff arms of A.J. Bouye, Leon Jacobs and Myles Jack set the table for Henry’s huge day on the ground. The 99-yard touchdown matches Tony Dorsett’s 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in 1983.

Henry surpassed Chris Johnson’s 228-yard game against the Jaguars in 2009 for the most productive rushing performance in franchise history.

Ryan Succop‘s 33-yard field goal to end the first half was the only other scoring output for the Titans in the game as Henry did all the heavy lifting.

A 3-yard Henry run game the Titans the early 7-0 lead.

A muffed punt from Cole Batson led to a safety that got the Jaguars on the board late in the first quarter. However, Jacksonville’s offense would do nothing to add to the effort until the game was well out of reach.

Henry’s 99-yard romp made it a 13-2 game after a missed extra point and Succop’s field goal game Tennessee a 16-2 lead at half. Henry had 129 yards on six carries at the break and continued to pour it on in the second half.

A 16-yard touchdown run made it a 23-2 advantage midway through the third quarter. After Cody Kessler lost a fumble on a sack, Henry’s 54-yard touchdown on the ensuing play made it a 30-2 lead with still 20 minutes left to play and Henry already over the 200-yard mark.

Dede Westbrook would score on a 7-yard pass from Kessler on a fourth down late in the third to serve as Jacksonville’s only offensive points of the game.

Henry becomes the third running back this season to eclipse the 200-yard plateau, joining Todd Gurley (208 vs. Denver) and Isaiah Crowell (219 vs. Denver) in consecutive weeks in October.

While the Titans path to a playoff spot isn’t straightforward, a loss to Jacksonville would have put the idea on life support. They remain in the hunt with Baltimore, Denver, Indianapolis and Miami for the final Wild Card spot.