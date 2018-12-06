Derrick Morgan is active; Barry Church a healthy scratch

Getty Images

Derrick Morgan missed three games earlier this season after injuring his shoulder against the Ravens. But the Titans outside linebacker won’t miss tonight’s game with a knee issue.

Morgan is active after being questionable in Wednesday’s status report.

He has appeared in nine games, making 15 tackles and a half-sack while playing more than 42 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Titans already had ruled out safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) and running back David Fluellen (knee).

Their other inactives are running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Kamalei Correa, offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, offensive tackle Tyler Marz and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

The Jaguars’ inactives are receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (quadriceps), defensive tackle Abry Jones (shin), running back Dave Williams, safety Barry Church, offensive lineman Josh Walker (foot/ankle), cornerback Tre Herndon (ankle) and safety C.J. Reavis.

Ereck Flowers will start his fourth consecutive game at left tackle for Walker.

Church was a healthy scratch and may have played his final snap for the Jaguars. Rookie Ronnie Harrison will start at strong safety for a second consecutive game.