Deshaun Watson has full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson completed a full practice Thursday.

That was good news given he was limited Wednesday with a right shoulder injury.

Watson has overcome a collapsed lung and broken rib this season, not missing a game.

Rookie safety Justin Reid (shoulder/wrist) also returned to a full practice.

Those were the only changes to the team’s injury report Thursday.

Defensive end J.J. Watt (knee), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot), receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), punter Trevor Daniel (right hip), defensive back Kareem Jackson (groin), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck/shoulder) and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (ankle) remained limited.

Offensive lineman Zach Fulton (hand) is the only player not to practice this week.