Doug Baldwin misses practice with hip injury

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin missed practice Thursday with a new injury.

While it’s unclear whether his hip injury is serious, it was bad enough to keep him sidelined as the team began its first day of work for its Monday night game against Minnesota.

Baldwin missed Weeks Two and Three with a knee injury, only the third and fourth games he has missed in his eight-year career. The two-time Pro Bowler played 54 of 58 snaps against the 49ers without a problem, making two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Left tackle Duane Brown also sat out with an ankle injury, the extent of which remains unknown.

Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee), guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) also missed Thursday’s session.

Although running back Chris Carson was limited with a dislocated index finger, coach Pete Carroll has said he expects Carson to play against the Vikings.

Fullback Tre Madden (chest), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot), safety Shalom Luani (quadriceps) and linebacker Shaquem Griffin (knee) also were limited participants.