Doug Pederson: Grugier-Hill’s comment “unfortunate,” but game is big enough

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill‘s comments about the Cowboys choking drew responses from Dallas on Thursday and it also drew one from his head coach.

Doug Pederson was asked about it during a conference call with Cowboys reporters and Pederson said he had spoken to players about avoiding things like this. He said it was “unfortunate” that it happened anyway, but downplayed the need for teams to come up with motivation other than winning a big divisional game.

“I don’t really believe you have to do that,” Pederson said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “These games are big enough. There’s enough pressure, enough angst to win the game, to do your job. With the amount of media attention that everybody gets and social media, it’s a firestorm and players are going to see it. I’ve never had to [use bulletin board material] and I wouldn’t expect Coach [Jason] Garrett would have to do that because the players are going to see it and formulate their own opinions.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar reaction when it came to the motivational value of Grugier-Hill’s comments and it’s hard to imagine that moving two games up on the Eagles in the NFC East isn’t enough reason for the team to bring everything they have on Sunday.