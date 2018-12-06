Drew Lock accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Getty Images

Another one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Will Grier of West Virginia and Jarrett Stidham of Auburn were added to the pool of players on Wednesday and Thursday brings word that Drew Lock of Missouri will also be in Mobile for the January 26 game.

Lock threw for 3,125 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes this season. He’s got a lot of experience — 49 games — and flirted with leaving school after throwing 44 touchdowns during his junior year. Lock said this summer that Missouri’s decision to hire former Cowboys assistant Derek Dooley as their offensive coordinator helped lead him back to college for another year.

“I wanted to be able to speak to NFL teams on a higher level than I thought I’d be able to speak to them at that time,” Lock said, via AL.com. “I think what better way to be able to do that than [play for] a guy that sat in on those meetings and had decision and helped decide who they thought they should draft and coach Dooley? That was huge in me coming back.

Lock, Grier and Stidham will be joined in Mobile by N.C. State’s Ryan Finley, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew, Penn State’s Trace McSorley and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorsen.