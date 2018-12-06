Eli Manning one loss away from tying Brett Favre for second-most ever

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 6, 2018, 5:53 AM EST
Getty Images

Eli Manning is moving up on a list he’d prefer not to.

The Giants have lost 111 games that Manning has started, putting him third in NFL history for the most career losses by a starting quarterback. If the Giants lose on Sunday, Manning will move into a tie with Brett Favre for the second-most losses. Favre had a career record of 186-112, while Manning’s record is 115-111.

In another year, Manning could easily break Vinny Testaverde’s record for the most career losses for any starting quarterback. Testaverde went 90-123-1 in his career, which spanned 21 years and included stops with seven teams.

The only active quarterback who has close to as many losses as Manning is Drew Brees, who has a career record of 152-108 as a starter. Given how much better the Saints are than the Giants, and the fact that Manning is two years younger than Brees, it seems unlikely that Brees will lose enough games to pass Manning for the most losses ever.

6 responses to “Eli Manning one loss away from tying Brett Favre for second-most ever

  1. Look at the list and see you a list of great QBs….look ath eh top 5 fumbling QBs of all time and you will also see a long list of great QBs…most INTs? Great QBs….why? Because their greatness meant longevity…How about avg losses per game (Season would be skewed as some seasons were longer than others) Ints per game, fumbles per game…TDs per game …etc.

  3. Favre had a career record of 186-112, while Manning’s record is 115-111.

    That’s a big difference in wins.

  4. Thought the Giants were more successful in the Manning ERA tbh…Just a .500 QB. But with 2 rings and 2 SB MVP’s. Such a strange career imo.

  5. Curious statistics are revealing. Putting aside silly concepts like “greatness”, a statistic like this may indicate a more significant worth to the game during the player’s career than something like net wins, as the player has or had to be trusted or appreciated in different senses by teams, players and fans to get here. Cold comfort.

  6. And Brady is 205-58 (.779, with 97.5 passer rating), yet the salty mountain of hate still claim other QBs are the GOAT. “Oh, but AFCE is weak” they say, despite Brady winning every division by 2-1 or better and owning 5 (AFCN, AFCS, NFCN, NFCE, NFCS) by a higher ratio than the AFCE.

