Eli Manning one loss away from tying Brett Favre for second-most ever

Eli Manning is moving up on a list he’d prefer not to.

The Giants have lost 111 games that Manning has started, putting him third in NFL history for the most career losses by a starting quarterback. If the Giants lose on Sunday, Manning will move into a tie with Brett Favre for the second-most losses. Favre had a career record of 186-112, while Manning’s record is 115-111.

In another year, Manning could easily break Vinny Testaverde’s record for the most career losses for any starting quarterback. Testaverde went 90-123-1 in his career, which spanned 21 years and included stops with seven teams.

The only active quarterback who has close to as many losses as Manning is Drew Brees, who has a career record of 152-108 as a starter. Given how much better the Saints are than the Giants, and the fact that Manning is two years younger than Brees, it seems unlikely that Brees will lose enough games to pass Manning for the most losses ever.