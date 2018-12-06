Giants appreciate Landon Collins playing through injury last week

Getty Images

The Giants haven’t made anything official, but it seems safety Landon Collins‘ season is over due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday that Collins will most likely have surgery while Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the decision to put him on injured reserve has already been made. That surgery would lead to an extended recovery period for Collins and the timing isn’t great because he’s set for free agency this offseason.

Collins didn’t let that stop him from returning to last Sunday’s game against the Bears after he was injured and his teammates said they appreciate that Collins did that. Safety Michael Thomas said Collins is always “going to leave it all out there on the field” and cornerback Janoris Jenkins said that business never got in the way of football.

“It just showed me that he loves football,” Jenkins said, via the New York Post. “He wanted to be here, he was ready to play. … You always appreciate guys coming back, knowing that it’s their contract year. He just came out and played.”

The Giants can use the franchise or transition tag to increase their chances of holding onto Collins in the event they want him back and can’t work out an extension. If they don’t go either of those routes, Collins will be free to talk to every other team in the league come March 11.