Giants promote Kenny Ladler with Landon Collins on injured reserve

The Giants didn’t make a roster move involving safety Landon Collins on Wednesday, but his teammates were talking openly about his season being over as all signs pointed to a trip to injured reserve ahead of shoulder surgery.

It all became official on Thursday. The Giants announced that Collins has been placed on injured reserve and that defensive back Kenny Ladler has been promoted from the practice squad to fill out the 53-man roster.

Ladler signed to the practice squad last month and appeared in five games for Washington earlier this season. He also played in a couple of games for the Bills in 2014 and spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Thursday is also the deadline for the Giants to activate running back Jonathan Stewart from injured reserve, but head coach Pat Shurmur said it’s unlikely that the team will be bringing the veteran back this year.