Jamal Adams says “it’s personal” against the Bills this weekend

The 2018 Jets season hasn’t been short on low points, but the lowest might have come in a Week 10 home game against the Bills.

The Bills started Matt Barkley at quarterback in that game, but that didn’t stop them from putting together a 41-10 win that extended the Jets’ losing streak. That streak has grown to six games since that point and the Jets will now get a chance to face the Bills again as they try to stop it.

Safety Jamal Adams said the Jets “flat-out didn’t come up to play” the last time they faced the Bills and that he won’t let that happen again this time.

“They came in and they whooped us,” Adams said, via Newsday. “They don’t like us. We don’t like them. It’s going to be a tough battle. It’s a divisional opponent. We just go at it each time we see each other. It was personal. They came in and put up about like 40 points on us. As a defense we got to come out there and do the right thing so that doesn’t happen again.”

Adams has been adamant recently that head coach Todd Bowles isn’t the problem with the Jets, but the weekly performances from the team have done nothing to show that his approach is working. It may be too late to change Bowles’ fate, but Adams’ words would carry a bit more weight if the team shows up one of these weeks.