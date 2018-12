Getty Images

The Ravens did not activate cornerback Jaylen Hill from the physically unable to perform list by Thursday, meaning Hill will miss the season. It’s not a surprise.

Hill had a setback after returning to practice Nov. 15.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said Hill could need hip surgery.

Hill tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 last season. He played in six games before his injury, mostly on special teams.

Hill made the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State.