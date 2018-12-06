John Brown on run-first Ravens: We’re winning, why do something different?

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is in line for a fourth straight start at quarterback for the Ravens this weekend and the team’s approach in the first three games suggests that it will be a run-heavy offensive game plan.

The Ravens have run 145 times and thrown 70 passes in the last three games, which might lead some to wonder if Baltimore’s wide receivers are thrilled with the way things are going. John Brown has only caught two passes over the last three games, but said that winning games means everything’s OK.

“Why try to do something different?” Brown said, via the team’s website. “That’s what we good at it. We’re winning. They’re doing a great job with the play-calling. If you can’t stop it, why do something different?”

Brown had a prime chance to catch another pass in last Sunday’s win, but Jackson overthrew him while he was running wide open down the field. Brown said he told Jackson not to “get stuck on that one play” or any other mistake, which is also easier to do when the team is winning games.