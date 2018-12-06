John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson want to see improvement in ball security for Ravens

Getty Images

In three games as starting quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson has fumbled five times, losing one, and tossed three interceptions. Baltimore put the ball on the ground four times last week against the Atlanta Falcons with Kenneth Dixon also fumbling in addition to Jackson’s three fumbles.

While the Ravens have managed to go 3-0 against sputtering opponents Cincinnati, Oakland and Atlanta, consistently putting the ball in peril wouldn’t be advisable against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday or the Los Angeles Chargers in three weeks. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday it’s an area they need to improve in.

“I’d like to see us protect the football a little bit better than we have in the last few weeks,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “That’ll be really critical in this game, I think, the turnovers, both ways. Those are some things to work on, too.”

The Ravens are leading the league in rushing over the least three weeks with 238.8 yards per game on the ground. Jackson has been a key cog that in that production. However, the five fumbles in 54 rushing attempts for Jackson is concerning. Jackson knows it’s an aspect of his game he must improve as well.

“Sometimes, I don’t even remember the great things that happen,” Jackson said. “I just always focus on the bad things, because I want to make it great. I don’t think about it like, ‘Man, I messed up. Keep it pounding.’ I think about it, I’ll forget about it, but at the same time, it’s always in my mind.”