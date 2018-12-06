John Harbaugh motivates Ravens with words from Navy SEAL Jocko Willink

Getty Images

The Ravens’ current three-game winning streak began after coach John Harbaugh used a motivational tactic he learned from Navy SEAL turned bestselling author Jocko Willink. And that motivation was to take every piece of adversity the team faces and respond with, “Good.”

A video Willink produced about how he meets every challenge he faces with the response, “Good,” has been viewed millions of times on YouTube, and has become something of a rallying cry for those who follow Willink’s words of wisdom.

Harbaugh is one of those who has taken inspiration from Willink. He showed the Ravens the “Good” video the night before their November 18 victory over the Bengals, which started their current winning streak, and after that win, Harbaugh led the locker room in chanting “Good” as he described the challenges they faced during the game.

“We lined up the wrong way on fourth down and 1? Good!” Harbaugh said in the post-game locker room, with Ravens players chanting Good along with him. “Lamar scrambled around, threw a pick? Good! We got down to the 3-yard line and I don’t know what the hell happened, kicked a field goal? Good! They got the ball in scoring range? Good!”

Asked about the “Good” mentality, Harbaugh said he has used some of the leadership techniques he learned from the book The Dichotomy of Leadership, by Willink and fellow Navy SEAL Leif Babin, and found it helpful to the team. Whatever the Ravens are doing the last three weeks, the results have undeniably been good.