Jonathan Stewart won’t return to Giants active roster

The Giants designated running back Jonathan Stewart for return from injured reserve in mid-November and they had three weeks to decide whether to put him back on the active roster.

That window closed on Thursday and head coach Pat Shurmur said on Thursday morning that Stewart’s return from a foot injury was unlikely. That became official in the afternoon, so Stewart will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Teams are allowed to bring two players back from injured reserve in a season. The Giants have also designated wide receiver Cody Latimer for return.

Stewart had six carries for 17 yards in three appearances this season. He signed a two-year deal with the Giants in the offseason and it’s a good bet that he won’t see year two as the Giants can save $2.625 million in cap space if they move on without Stewart.