Julio Jones says his foot is fine for Sunday

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury and he won’t practice on Thursday, but he said there’s no need to worry about him missing Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Jones told reporters on Thursday that he will be ready to go for that game. Given the Falcons’ 4-8 record and Jones’ history of foot issues, some have speculated that Jones might shut things down with an eye on next season but the wideout said things won’t play out that way.

“Go out and don’t play timid … I’m going to go out here and and put it on the line,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones caught two passes for 18 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Those were his lowest single-game totals for the year and Jones will look to rebound against Green Bay this weekend.