Kelvin Benjamin visiting Chiefs

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers after being cut by the Bills on Tuesday, so he’s now looking for a landing spot as a free agent.

The first place he’s visiting on that search is Kansas City. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Benjamin is visiting with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The Chiefs haven’t had any issues moving the ball through the air this season, but Sammy Watkins has missed time recently with a foot injury so they may be looking for some insurance in the event that he has further trouble. Watkins was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

There hasn’t been word of any other visits on the schedule for Benjamin, who had 23 catches for 354 yards with the Bills this season.