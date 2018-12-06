Kelvin Benjamin visiting Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2018, 12:33 PM EST
Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers after being cut by the Bills on Tuesday, so he’s now looking for a landing spot as a free agent.

The first place he’s visiting on that search is Kansas City. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Benjamin is visiting with the Chiefs on Thursday.

The Chiefs haven’t had any issues moving the ball through the air this season, but Sammy Watkins has missed time recently with a foot injury so they may be looking for some insurance in the event that he has further trouble. Watkins was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

There hasn’t been word of any other visits on the schedule for Benjamin, who had 23 catches for 354 yards with the Bills this season.

  2. After his behavior at Carolina, his lack of commitment in Buffalo, why would KC want him? The only reason I can see KC signing him is to keep him from signing with Denver after losing Sanders…. but is it even worth the effort?

    Another colossal 1st Round BUST!

  4. Chiefs are moving away from RB’s. 5 WR sets from here on out… It’s sarcasm, but they could, and it would be crazy to watch.

    The real reason they’re likely looking is because their #3 Conley and #4 Robinson have been let downs this year. Both have enough experience, an now opportunities, to shine with Watkins out but neither really stepped up. Robinson can make the crazy catches but seems to have problems with good route running and creating separation.

    But if Watkins can’t stay healthy, that overpaid contract looks worse every week. Imagine the CB you could’ve gotten for $11M per year… But I do think Watkins is a difference maker. Makes teams focus on more than just Hill and Kelce.

