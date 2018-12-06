Ken Whisenhunt will not leave Chargers to coach Georgia Tech

AP

Despite talk that Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt could leave Los Angeles to become the head coach at Georgia Tech, Whisenhunt will be staying put.

Whisenhunt is no longer a candidate for the job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That report came shortly after a report that Temple head coach Geoff Collins is the favorite for the Georgia Tech job.

For the Chargers, it’s good news: Their offense is playing at a high level and they’re heading toward the playoffs. Losing their offensive coordinator would hurt, and even if Whisenhunt had planned to stay through the end of the Chargers’ postseason, if he were also juggling his new responsibilities as a college head coach, that could be a distraction.

Instead, Whisenhunt will stay where he is, and try to get the Chargers to the Super Bowl.