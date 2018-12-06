Lions place Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve, promote Eric Lee

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve on Wednesday and promoted defensive end Eric Lee from their practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

Reeves-Maybin has missed three of the Lions last five games while dealing with a lingering neck injury. He did play in last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, recording two tackles. The injury initially happened in an October game against the Seattle Seahawks and missed the next two weeks. He’s appeared in nine games this season with 13 tackles for Detroit.

Reeves-Maybin has played just 110 out of 732 defensive snaps for the Lions this season. Most of his action has come on special teams.

Lee has appeared in five games this season for Detroit recording two tackles while splitting time between the active roster and practice squad. Lee played in six games with five starts for the New England Patriots last season, recording 19 tackles with 3.5 sacks and an interception.