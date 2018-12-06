Mark Waller out as NFL’s chief of international endeavors

Getty Images

The Mexico City debacle apparently has claimed its first victim.

PFT has confirmed that Mark Waller will leave his role as the NFL’s executive V.P. for international endeavors. The change will happen after the season.

The news was first reported by Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Daily.

Waller had ultimate responsibility for the league’s inability to stage the Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico last month. While the league hasn’t (and surely won’t) attribute the change to the foreign-soil failure, it’s fair to connect dots.

The league’s international program will fall within the purview of Chris Halpin, the league’s new chief strategy and growth officer. Halpin will also oversee sports wagering.

Waller will transition to the role of senior advisor.

UPDATE 12:53 p.m. ET: The NFL contends that the move was in the works for six to nine months, which if accurate would undercut the notion that the move traces to the Mexico City situation.