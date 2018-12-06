Marshawn Lynch won’t return this season, will he next season?

Getty Images

The Raiders used their second and final short-term injured reserve designation on Donald Penn, who returned to practice Wednesday. That means running back Marshawn Lynch will finish the season on injured reserve.

He was eligible to return to game action in Week 16.

The bigger question is whether Lynch has played his final down with the Raiders, and possibly of his career.

Lynch, 32, becomes a free agent in March.

He played six games this season, finishing with 105 touches for 460 yards and three touchdowns. In 11 seasons, Lynch rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns.

Lynch, of course, retired once previously. He sat out the 2016 season before returning to football — and his hometown of Oakland — in 2017.