Melvin Gordon remains out of practice

Melvin Gordon was expected to miss a few weeks when he initially sprained his MCL in a Week 12 game against Arizona. Even though coach Anthony Lynn has remained optimistic about the running back’s chances of playing, it doesn’t appear the Chargers will get Gordon back this week.

Gordon missed practice again Thursday.

The Chargers will lean on Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as long as Gordon is out. Ekeler, who started for Gordon last week, had a full practice despite an ankle injury.

Tight end Sean Culkin (back) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) did not practice. Williams was limited Wednesday, so that is not a good sign for his availability for this week.

Nose tackle Brandon Mebane (personal) and center Mike Pouncey (ankle) had full practices.

Mebane returned from Nebraska on Wednesday after being away from the team for two weeks to be with his newborn daughter who was born with a heart condition.