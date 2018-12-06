Michael Thomas returns to practice for the Saints

Getty Images

The Saints practiced yesterday without wide receiver Michael Thomas, but the news appears to be good.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Thomas was back on the field Thursday, so the ankle problem must not have been a serious one.

Thomas is coming off a rough stretch of games, with just nine catches for 78 yards in the last two (including the loss to the Cowboys).

He more than doubled that in the first meeting with the Buccaneers, with 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in the opener.

Inexplicably, the Saints lost that game, but having Thomas back on the field against a defense which has struggled all year is nothing but good news.