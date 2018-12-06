Mike McCarthy plans to “lay low” for a bit

Getty Images

Fired Packers coach Mike McCarthy spoke to his former players one last time Wednesday, but that was apparently just one of his visits to his old office.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, McCarthy also went by Tuesday to speak to his former staff, with the permission of team officials including team president Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Demovsky also caught up with McCarthy, before he left town for the weekend, and McCarthy said he planned to “lay low and try to finish this professional chapter on the high road.”

There has been immediate speculation about McCarthy as an option for jobs that are either open or may come open soon, with Cleveland on that list because of the numerous former Packers in the front office there, including G.M. John Dorsey.

But it’s not a certainty that McCarthy will coach anywhere, as staying put in Green Bay and being paid to be an unemployed civilian is still something he’s considering. He’s been in Green Bay 13 years and he and his wife have school-aged children, so packing up and moving isn’t simple.

While he didn’t get to leave on his own terms, allowing him to come back in the building twice isn’t something that would happen in many NFL offices.

“He spoke to the team yesterday and that was good,” Murphy said during an interview on WTMJ. “I think Mike wanted some closure with the players and some of the other coaches to be able to thank them and say goodbye to them as well.”

And now he’s apparently going to drop out for a bit, while he decides his next move, or whether to make one at all.