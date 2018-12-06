Mike Wallace still hoping to come back this year

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace is near the 12-week mark after suffering a 12-week injury.

But he said he’s not quite ready, though he does hope to come back this year.

Wallace suffered a broken fibula in Week Two. He told Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News that the bone has healed, but he still needs to strengthen the leg.

“I think I’m doing really, really well. I’m running and stuff,” he said. “Get that strength back, that muscle memory back.”

Wallace said he met with his surgeon Monday, and was told he was: “right on schedule. I don’t know what the schedule is, but I’m right on it.”

The Eagles have one more spot available to return a player from IR, and he could potentially take it. Time’s running out, but they could obviously use his deep speed as they make an unlikely playoff push.