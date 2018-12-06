Mike Zimmer says Xavier Rhodes won’t be limited this week

December 6, 2018
The Vikings will face the Seahawks on Monday night in a game with major implications for their playoff hopes, so it would be a good time to have all of their best players in position to play their normal roles.

There was good news on that front Thursday. Head coach Mike Zimmer said at his press conference that cornerback Xavier Rhodes will not be limited in practice this week and is set to be full-go on Monday as well.

Rhodes hurt his hamstring in Week 12 against the Packers and played last Sunday after being listed as questionable. He only played 60 percent of the team’s snaps as the team cut back his playing time as a result of the injury.

The Vikings would be in the playoffs as a Wild Card team if the season ended today, but a loss to the Seahawks and a win by any of the three 6-6 teams in the NFC would alter the conference’s playoff picture.

  1. That’s great news, and I hope Trae Waynes passes the concussion protocol this week too. Playing a punt returner and a UDFA at cornerback against Tom Brady didn’t really work out, and I doubt it would be too successful against Russell Wilson either.

  2. I’m betting we get another chance of seeing Rhodes hobble off the field like he has a Knife in his leg. It extends his camera time, and being a standalone game I doubt this diva can resist it.

  6. Kamthechancelor, as a vikings fan I can assure you that your team will be fine. Your team has a winning record and this game is played in primetime. Seahawks by 10.

  8. Not sure what it is about Rhodes going back to late last year, but he doesn’t seem to trust himself so much in tight bump and run, the cushions he’s providing WR’s have been huge. I think Waynes plays better in press coverage. Rhodes appears a bit heavy-legged and not as quick as he was early last year and in 2016. Sherels is a waste of a roster spot. He’s on the team to return punts only (and he is no longer a threat there). Isn’t that a reason they jettisoned Patterson? He was a KR only. I’ve lost all trust in Zimmer as a guy who can get his team up to go win a game they are underdogs. He’ll find a moral victory somewhere in the clouds and say “I like this team, they’re a bunch of fighters”. Do the Wilfs include moral victories when deciding if they should keep their coaches?

  9. Seattle and Vikings will both be wild cards no matter who wins, but I like the Vikings chances despite being at Seattle due to the match up. Don’t think Seattle D will have an answer to both Diggs and Thielen and expect Cooks to get a lot of scrimmage yards….

