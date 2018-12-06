Mike Zimmer says Xavier Rhodes won’t be limited this week

Getty Images

The Vikings will face the Seahawks on Monday night in a game with major implications for their playoff hopes, so it would be a good time to have all of their best players in position to play their normal roles.

There was good news on that front Thursday. Head coach Mike Zimmer said at his press conference that cornerback Xavier Rhodes will not be limited in practice this week and is set to be full-go on Monday as well.

Rhodes hurt his hamstring in Week 12 against the Packers and played last Sunday after being listed as questionable. He only played 60 percent of the team’s snaps as the team cut back his playing time as a result of the injury.

The Vikings would be in the playoffs as a Wild Card team if the season ended today, but a loss to the Seahawks and a win by any of the three 6-6 teams in the NFC would alter the conference’s playoff picture.