NFL announces 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL has released the names of 32 players who are nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which goes to a player who demonstrates excellence on the field and off the field.
The award has been presented since 1970 and was renamed in 1999 to honor Walter Payton, the Hall of Fame Bears running back who received the award in 1977.
Five active players — Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt — have received the award, and they wear patches on their jerseys in recognition of the honor. All 2018 nominees will wear a helmet decal recognizing the honor for the rest of this season.
This year’s nominees are:
Arizona Cardinals: Antoine Bethea
Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett
Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Carr
Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers: Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears: Trey Burton
Cincinnati Bengals: Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland Browns: Christian Kirksey
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Von Miller
Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford
Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark
Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus
Indianapolis Colts: Jabaal Sheard
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles
Kansas City Chiefs: Dustin Colquitt
Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Liuget
Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins: Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots: Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints: Mark Ingram
New York Giants: Michael Thomas
New York Jets: Kelvin Beachum
Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch
Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Long
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis