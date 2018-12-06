Nick Mullens leaving positive impression on film

Getty Images

Nick Mullens has done enough this season to earn a chance to be a starting quarterback somewhere, sometime. But his future beyond this season remains muddled at the moment.

The 49ers have him under contract for next season, and Mullens is expected to compete for the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Who knows, though, whether his play has piqued the interest of another team.

A reporter asked Mullens what kind of impression he’s left on film.

“That’s a good question. Who knows, to be honest. Who knows?” Mullens said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I try to leave a good impression every time I step on the field, not just by how I play, but how I influence my teammates and the passion that I play with. So, obviously, I hope it’s a good impression really to myself. I just try to outdo myself every week and that’s kind of what matters.”

Mullens, 23, got his chance only after Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard were injured. He will make his fifth career start Sunday against the Broncos, where Case Keenum, too, was an undrafted free agent.

Mullens, who threw for 414 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to the Seahawks last week, has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,147 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 91.5.